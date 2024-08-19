Asking About His Dating Life, <i>The Archies</i> Actor Vedang Raina Said...

Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who is rumoured to be dating his The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor said in an interview with GQ that he is prioritizing his career and professional life more than anything else. During the interview, Vedang said: “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I'm focused on my career. I'm clear about my priorities and want to keep these two aspects of my life separate. I'm enjoying where I am, and there's a lot more I want to achieve. It's not that dating would necessarily hinder me, but it can become a major part of your life. So I'm choosing to stay mindful of that and concentrate on what's most important.”

The actor will next be starring in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt in the lead. Talking about his experience working with Alia, he said, “She's the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it's so confusing! Watching her, it's clear she's brilliant and makes a significant impact. I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I'm left amazed. She gets into character instantly, everything is sharp and precise. It's a testament to her professionalism after spending years in the industry. I've learned so much from her—lessons that are hard to quantify but are absorbed subconsciously. It's incredible how much you can gain from observing someone you admire.”

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

In terms of their work, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have worked together in The Archies. Vedang is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated for release on September 27. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.