Asked Jab We Met Or Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor Had No Trouble Picking His Favourite

Shahid Kapoor believes in keeping it real. And, we see a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's candid and unfiltered self through his social media posts. On Monday, the actor took things one step ahead by indulging in an impromptu "Question and Answer" session with his followers on Twitter. All it took for Shahid Kapoor was to tweet, “QnA anyone?” and fans flocked to the star's timeline to try their luck. What followed were some hilarious and insightful questions and answers between the star and his Twitter followers.

Things got cheeky pretty quick in this interactive session. One fan asked Shahid Kapoor, “Baccho ko sambhalna jyada mushkil hai ya biwi ko [What is tougher - handling the kids or the wife)?” To this, Shahid said, “Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak [It looks like you haven't been married yet].”

Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak https://t.co/9rRSpinMZX — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

The one question that had fans on the edge of their seats was: “Jab We Met or Kabir Singh.” Shahid Kapoor kept it simple and sharp, and said, “Kabir.”

Followers of the actor also wanted to know who Shahid Kapoor's favourite cricketer was. “All time. Sachin (Tendulkar),” the actor replied.

Many were also curious to know what Shahid Kapoor thinks of his co-stars. One follower asked, “Did you enjoy working with Mrunal (Thakur) in Jersey?” To this, the actor said, “Yes, she is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun.”

Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun. https://t.co/sXAmTSQiJM — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Another wanted Shahid Kapoor to describe actor Nani in one word. Nani played the lead role in the Telugu film Jersey, which Shahid is reprising in Hindi. Praising the actor, Shahid said, “ I think Nani did an amazing job in Jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.”

I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film. https://t.co/OrAwHkROpd — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

And what does he think of Hrithik Roshan? Shahid Kapoor said, “5 4 3 2 1 bang bang. I just love him on screen,” praising the actor.

5 4 3 2 1 bang bang. I just love him on screen. ???? https://t.co/eoWHhqncDW — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

A person wrote, “Few words about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in The Family Man 2?” Shahid Kapoor said, “Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her sometime.” Are the directors listening?

Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time. https://t.co/KhFS9BUclH — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

In addition to these questions, Shahid Kapoor also replied to a bunch of fan requests for shout-outs and reacted to selfies that he had taken with fans. The actor signed off, promising more such sessions in the future. “All right, guys. Will do this soon again. Logging out. Loads of love. Keep it real and make it count,” he said.

Aight guys. Will do this soon again. Logging out. Loads of love. Keep it real and make it count. ???????????? — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh. He will be seen next in Jersey as well as a web series, directed by Raj and DK.