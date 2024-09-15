Asked If She Received A Legal Notice From <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Makers, Palak Sindhwani Said, "It's A Rumour"

The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is once again making headlines, this time over a potential legal dispute involving actress Palak Sindhwani. Palak, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide, is reportedly facing legal action from producer Asit Kumarr Modi for allegedly breaching an "exclusivity" contract. According to a Times of India report, Neela Telefilms, the production house behind the show, is preparing to issue a notice to the actress. The issue reportedly stems from her involvement in third-party endorsements and public appearances without prior written consent from the production house. Palak Sindhwani has, however, denied these claims.

She told Moneycontrol, "It's a rumour, I haven't breached any contract. I'm shooting for Taarak tomorrow with a 7 am shift and have not received any legal notice."

Palak Sindhwani further explained that she had already informed the producer about the false news circulating, which she claims is affecting her mental health during the intensive shooting schedule for the show's Ganapati sequence. She said, "I informed him about the false news that's been spreading since last night and told him it's affecting my mental health while I'm shooting back-to-back for our show TMKOC's Ganapati sequence. I requested that he look into this as soon as possible and clear up any misunderstandings. I'm trying to find out. It's stressful indeed but the truth will come out. I want to speak about this further, but first want to speak to the producer or his legal team. On Monday, they'll meet me."

This latest controversy adds to the show's history of disputes. Previously, actors such as Gurucharan Singh and Sailesh Lodha accused the producer of unpaid dues, while Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal alleged mistreatment on set.