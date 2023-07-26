Asked If He Was Faced With The Question Of Nepotism, Aditya Roy Kapur Said...

Image was shared by Aditya Roy Kapur. (courtesy: adityaroykapur )

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been hogging all the limelight ever since his portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in the blockbuster web series The Night Manager. Now, in an interview with Filmfare, the actor has opened up about his initial days in the industry and on being faced with the question of nepotism. Talking to Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur said that he started in the industry by doing supporting roles hence nepotism didn't play a part in his journey as an actor.

He said, "I think people know that I have kind of made my way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren't involved with. My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see."

On being asked about his auditioning experiences, Aditya Roy Kapur emphasised that rejection is a part of the auditioning process however, he noted that the process in itself was never scarring for him.

Talking to Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "If you want to be an actor, I think rejection is part of the process. You better get used to it. The early days of auditioning were pretty much a lot of no. I used to audition for a lot of stuff but it's not like I knew for sure that I wanted to be an actor. I was an RJ and I was happy. I was never really into films. For me, it happened by chance. I used to go to certain auditions because people used to call me now and then. And I would audition because you never know what opportunities would come. But I don't think those early years scarred me a lot."

Besides work, Aditya Roy Kapur is also trending big time with regard to his rumoured relationship with actress Ananya Panday. It so happened that, Ananya Panday watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie over the weekend and she was accompanied by the usual suspect - rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

An Instagram user shared a video in which she can be seen clicking selfies with Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur from a movie hall that was screening the film. "Major fan girl moment during the Barbie movie with Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur," the fan captioned the post.

Check out the video posted by the fan here:

Over the weekend, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were pictured together in a car, presumably on their way to watch the Barbie movie. See the viral picture from the same night here:

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the web series The Night Manager. He was seen alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor in the project. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.