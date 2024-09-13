Asked If He Saw Himself Competing With Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao Said...

Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the romantic drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dirmi, was asked at the film's launch if he saw himself competing with actor Akshay Kumar. Explaining why he doesn't see it that way, the Stree 2 actor said, "I have learned a lot from Akshay sir. I grew up watching stars like him. He is our superstar, and you don't compete with your superstar, you love them. I am his fan."

The actor continued, "I've learned so much by watching people like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay sir. They'll always be my superstars, and I'll always look up to them."

He further said, "I'm so middle-class that even today, if I get a call from Akshay Kumar, I stand up in excitement and tell everyone, 'Look, Akshay sir is calling!' I can't believe I'm working in the same industry as the people I've admired all my life. Competing with them is unimaginable."

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.