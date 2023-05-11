Asked About Nick Jonas' Exes, Priyanka Chopra Dropped An F-Bomb. Her Badass Answer

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra is trending big time courtesy the statements she made during Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. The actress revealed that after Nick Jonas slid into her DMs, she Googled him and his music video Close popped up. "I thought that body deserves at least a date. I landed on that video. I saw it, and I had to, like, open the window or something," she said. Speaking of the singer's ex-girlfriends, the actress said, "I didn't even mean to look at any other s***. I don't give a f*** who he dated. We're talking about the future. I always say this, I don't read my book backwards. I believe you go forward." Nick Jonas' list of ex-girlfriends includes Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo and Lily Collins.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who has been trending big time for the interview, also opened up on her past relationships and she said this without taking any names, "I did not give myself time at all between relationships... I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with. And I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship. After my ex and before my husband, I literally took two years off."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's next Hollywood film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.