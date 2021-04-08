Asked About Bra Size, Sayantani Ghosh Shares Powerful Post To 'End The Size Mentality'

Sayantani Ghosh shared a strongly worded post (courtesy sayantanighosh0609)

Highlights "I gave the person a befitting reply," wrote Sayantani Ghosh

"Still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about," she added

"Any form of body shaming is bad!" she added

Actress Sayantani Ghosh found a spot on the trends' list for her powerful post on World Health Day. The actress said she decided to talk about mental health and one of its many triggers - body-shaming - following an incident on online trolling. An excerpt from Sayantani Ghosh's post read: "Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about... Any form of body shaming is bad! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female breasts?" Sayantani described her post as "A thread to end the 'size' mentality!"

Sayantani categorized the slides in her post into several ways to stop body-shaming. She also wrote lengthy notes about her understanding of self-acceptance and speaking up. "It's enough I think ladies, it's high time we start loving ourselves and standing up for ourselves because no one else will," read a part of her post. She wrapped her Instagram slides with a dose of sarcasm, writing: "Next time someone else asks me my cup size I sure know what to say. Honestly, I like a large cup - well obviously being a coffee lover, I would like a large cup of coffee."

Here's how Sayantani Ghosh captioned her post: "A thread to end the 'size' mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know "Mental Health" has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don't forget your mind! It's high time we normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you? Drop a if you agree with me."

In terms of work, Sanayanti Ghosh is best known for starring in TV shows such as Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naamkarann, Barrister Babu, Santoshi Maa, Mahabharat, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Sanjivani 2, among others. She has featured in Bengali movies such as Raju Uncle, Swapno and Sangharsha. She made a special appearance in a song in 2013 Bollywood movie Himmatwala.