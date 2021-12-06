Actress Sayantani Ghosh Marries Anugrah Tiwari. See Wedding Pics

Sayantani Ghosh with Anugrah Tiwari. (courtesy: sayantanighosh0609)

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh, who had been dating Anugrah Tiwari for more than six years, married him in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. She added the hashtag #justmarried and #KolkataDiaries to her post. Sharing picture-perfect moments from the ceremony, Sayantani Ghosh wrote in her caption: "And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs." The bride wore a red and gold saree designed by Mitan Ghosh, while the groom complemented her in a cream sherwani with floral prints on it. Earlier on Sunday, she posted pictures from her engagement ceremony.

Posting pictures from her engagement, Sayantani wrote in her caption: "The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives. As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that I'm wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night. Thank you Parama for helping me with styling the blouse so last minute."

Sayantani Ghosh, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, has participated in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 6 and Dare 2 Dance, to name a few.

The actress was also seen in the TV show Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has been a part of shows like Sanjivani 2, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sasural Simar Ka, Qubool Hai and Santoshi Maa, among others.