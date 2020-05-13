Naagin 4 Actress Sayantani Ghosh Might Get 'Married Virtually' To Boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari

Sayantani Ghosh with boyfriend. (courtesy: sayantanighosh0609)

Highlights Sayantani has been dating Anugrah Tiwari for over six years

"We don't know for how long this pandemic will go on," she said

"Don't feel it will be possible in the next two-three months," she added

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh has been trending incessantly, courtesy her latest interview with India Today, in which she said that she might get "married virtually" to her boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari. Speaking of her wedding plans, Sayantani told India Today, "At present, we aren't thinking about the wedding as we don't know for how long this pandemic will go on. But yes, we love each other and want to settle down. We need to see what is socially possible and what is not. Looking at the situation, I don't feel it will be possible in the next two-three months. Let's see, how things shape up. If need be, we might get married virtually and get it registered later. You all will get to know when that happens."

Speaking of her lockdown schedule, Sayantani said, "Currently, I am with my family. So, after dinner, cleaning and wrapping up takes time. Before sleeping I watch Netflix, due to which I don't sleep on time and end up waking up by 9."

Sayantani, who has been dating Anugrah Tiwari for the last six years, frequently shares pictures with her boyfriend on social media, accompanied with mushy captions. Take a look at some of their posts together:

Sayantani Ghosh was last seen in the TV show Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has been a part of shows like Sanjivani 2, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sasural Simar Ka, Qubool Hai and Santoshi Maa, to name a few. She also participated in TV reality shows Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 6 and Dare 2 Dance.