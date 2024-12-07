Ashwini Kalsekar On Not Having Kids: "I Wasn't Able To Conceive Due To My Kidney Issue"

Ashwini Kalsekar made all the right noises with her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She played the role of Bade Pandit's wife in the film, headlined by Kartik Aaryan. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit were also part of the film. Now, Ashwini, who is married to actor Murali Sharma, has shared a page from her personal life. The actress has opened up about her struggle to conceive. In an interview, Ashwini said, “Honestly we did (plan on having children). But I have this kidney issue and surrogacy ka tabhi fashion nai tha. Tha toh hamare paas utne paise nai the. (Surrogacy was not in fashion at that time. We didn't have the money.) We were still settling, struggling aur phir koshish kari aur ek point pe doctor ne bola ki your kidney (we tried and at one point the doctor said that my kidney) will not be able to take the load. So you will either harm yourself or the child. And later on, he said no. So surrogacy ka nai hua. (So we did not go for surrogacy).”

Ashwini Kalsekar added that it was all a game of fate. She told Hauterfly's Siddharth Aalambayan, "Mera nai hoh paya woh. Khair naseeb ki baat hai na. Bura toh lagta hai. Mei traditional hu ki I want to live the whole circle ki nai hoh paya. Shayad mere saas sasur, maa baap ki seva karni thi aur woh hamare bachei hai toh I am doing that. (I didn't get what I wanted. Alas, it is a matter of luck. I do feel sad. I am traditional and I wanted to live the whole circle of life. But perhaps I needed to serve my in-laws and my parents. They are like kids to me, so I am taking care of them.)”

In another segment, Ashwini Kalsekar said that since she could not have children of her own, she has adopted two dogs who are like her kids. The actress added that she appointed a nanny for her furry companions as well.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Murali Sharma got married in 2009. Ashwini shot to fame with the Ekta Kapoor soap opera Kasamh Se. She has been a part of several TV shows and movies like Hamare Baarah, Jodha Akbar, Fu Bai Fu and Phoonk.

Meanwhile, Murali Sharma was last seen in Devara:Part 1.