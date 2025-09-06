Advertisement

Ashish Warang, Drishyam And Sooryavanshi Actor, Dies At 55. Filmmaker Arin Paul Pays Tribute

Ashish Warang also starred in the first season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man

Ashish Warang, <i>Drishyam</i> And <i>Sooryavanshi</i> Actor, Dies At 55. Filmmaker Arin Paul Pays Tribute
New Delhi:

Actor Ashish Warang, best known for appearing in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (2021) alongside Akshay Kumar, has died. He was 55.

Independent filmmaker Arin Paul confirmed the news of his demise. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Shocked to hear about the passing of actor Ashish Warang today. I had the privilege of working with him. May his soul find peace and his work live on in the memories he helped create. Will miss you Ashish ji."

Background 

While Ashish Warang was often seen in supporting roles, his performances left an impression on audiences. He was part of films such as Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, and also featured in Ek Villain Returns (2022), Cirkus (2022) and Rani Mukerji's Mardaani (2014). He also starred in the first season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man (2019).

