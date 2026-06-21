Ashish Chanchlani Defends Samay Raina As <i>India's Got Latent Season 2</i> Faces Criticism: 'He Brought This Show Back For You All'

Ashish Chanchlani has come out in support of comedian Samay Raina after some viewers criticised the second season of India's Got Latent, calling it "filtered" and lacking the charm of its previous edition.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ashish reminded fans that bringing the show back was far from easy. He pointed out that the team behind the show had gone through a difficult phase following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in 2025.

Addressing the criticism, Ashish wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit..Just remember, we had to fight a year-long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself."

The YouTuber was among those embroiled in the controversy, along with Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Referring to the uncertainty surrounding the show's future, he further wrote, "It was almost uncertain that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for y'all. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please support karo usko aur enjoy karo."

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, with its first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The new season is being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with both platforms carrying episodes in the same format and duration.

The Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia came under fire when he made a remark about parents and sex on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent last year.

The comment sparked huge backlash on social media and raised debate about obscenity in comedy. Politicians across party lines also joined the controversy, demanding action against the podcaster.

Ranveer Allahbadia and others, including Samay Raina and the producers of India's Got Latent, were summoned by the National Commission for Women over derogatory comments.

Assam police filed a case against the podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia, who has a huge social media following, issued an apology.

Samay Raina further deleted all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel after the controversy.

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