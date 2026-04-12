Asha Bhosle Death: Tributes From President Droupadi Murmu, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee And Others

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details about paying final respects. He said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence..." Tributes have been pouring in from all corners.

President Droupadi Murmu said Asha Bhosle's passing has “created a huge void in the world of music.” In a post shared on X, she wrote, "The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally. She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades. Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers."

The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally. She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 12, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle's passing. "The passing of India's melody queen, Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely painful for me. As a playback singer, she lent her voice to thousands of films and music albums. Generations of Indians have listened to and hummed her songs. The echo of her sweet melodies will resonate forever. The demise of Asha Bhosle ji is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this hour of grief, my condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti!," he wrote on X.

भारत की सुर सम्राज्ञी आशा भोसले जी का निधन मेरे लिए अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।पार्श्व गायिका के रूप में उन्होंने हज़ारो फ़िल्मों एवं संगीत एल्बम्स में अपनी आवाज़ दी।उनके गाये हुए गीतों को भारत की कई पीढ़ियों ने सुना और गुनगुनाया है। उनके सुमधुर गीतों की गूंज सदैव बनी रहेगी।



आशा भोसले… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 12, 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle's passing, calling her a "great musical genius" who had captivated hearts for generations.

"Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world," she penned.

Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle.



She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.



She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2026

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called her death "extremely heartbreaking" and "an irreplaceable loss to the art world".

भारतीय संगीत जगत की स्वर-सम्राज्ञी, महान सुर-साधिका, 'पद्म विभूषण' आशा भोसले जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद एवं कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



उनकी अद्वितीय गायकी ने भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊंचाइयां प्रदान कीं। उनके मधुर स्वर सदैव देश वासियों के मन में गूंजते रहेंगे।



प्रभु श्री राम से… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 12, 2026

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mourned Asha Bhosle's passing, saying it's like losing another star from the Mangeshkar family, following her sister Lata Mangeshkar's death in 2022. He called her voice "the soul of music", praising her versatility across genres.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about his personal connection with Asha Bhosle. The politician credited her voice for making films like Naya Daur, Teesri Manzil, and Rangeela timeless.

भारतीय संगीत जगत की मशहूर और दिग्गज हस्ती गायिका पद्म विभूषण आशा भोसले जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनके साथ मेरे पारिवारिक संबंध रहें है। उनका जाना भारत के संगीत क्षेत्र की अपरिमित क्षति है।



अपनी विलक्षण प्रतिभा से… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 12, 2026

Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar said the country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. He announced that people can pay their respects at her Lower Parel residence from 11 am to 3 pm.

आशाताईंचं अस्तित्व हे आपल्या सर्वांना वर्षानुवर्षे समाधानाची आणि आनंदाची अनुभूती देत राहिलं. त्यांच्या वैयक्तिक आयुष्यातील संघर्ष आणि प्रवास हा स्वतः दुःख सहन करत इतरांना आनंद देण्याचा एक प्रेरणादायी आदर्श होता. संगीत क्षेत्रातील त्यांचं कर्तृत्व केवळ भारतापुरतं मर्यादित न राहता… pic.twitter.com/KunvgLvODw — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) April 12, 2026

Her funeral will be at Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm with full state honours.



