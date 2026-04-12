'Asha <i>Tai's</i> Voice Will Outlive Many': Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Tributes

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection and was shifted to the ICU last night.

Now, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, for whose multiple films Asha lent her soulful voice, has written a note on social media.

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Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming picture with Asha Bhosle, in which he is seen planting a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Shah Rukh wrote, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing... her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate the world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love, and I will miss her. Rest in peace, Asha Tai... love you."

It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/ISuOwuAzDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2026

Akshay Kumar also mourned the iconic singer's demise with a heartfelt post.

"No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji's demise. Unki surili awaaz hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti."

No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji's demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNEl7QFt8M — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 12, 2026

Remembering Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle carved her own niche in the industry as she blended traditional melodies with the modern, Western-influenced sound of the 1960s and 1970s.

From soulful ghazals to cabaret to foot-tapping rock and roll, Asha Bhosle earned the sobriquet 'Queen of Versatility'. She chose to define an unconventional path. It was evident that early in her career, comparisons would be plenty with her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, who had a softer tone. Asha Bhosle, on the other hand, adopted a more agile modulation in her vocal cords.

Interestingly, her sharper voice led to her becoming the playback voice for many more rebellious characters. She replaced the traditional voice of the Hindi film heroine with a magnetic shift - something synonymous with the modern Indian woman - and thus, a playback superstar was born.

It was her knack for experimentation that even earned her a place in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. She could turn everything into music: a whisper here, a giggle there, a murmur in between.