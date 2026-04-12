Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar, An Iconic 'Rivalry' That Defined Bollywood

The death of a star often marks more than a personal loss. It signals the end of an era and, in this case, the quiet close of a long-running conversation about sisterhood, rivalry, and two voices that shaped Hindi cinema.

Like her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. The Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 11. She suffered from "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection," as noted by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle in a post on X.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news of her death and said that the last rites would be held on Monday. "She is no more. Her last rites will be held at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai."

So how was the bond she shared with Lata Mangeshkar - a relationship often described as a mix of deep affection and unspoken competition?

Two Sisters, One industry

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle ruled Indian film music for decades. Their voices defined eras, emotions, and generations, cutting across languages and regions. Together and individually, they became cultural institutions.

As the younger sister of the "melody queen," Asha Bhosle grew up in Lata's shadow but also built an identity that was unmistakably her own. While she consistently acknowledged her elder sister's support and influence, Asha made it clear that she never wanted to be seen merely as "Lata Mangeshkar's sister."

Over the years, stories of rivalry between the two circulated widely in the industry. Yet neither singer ever confirmed these rumours.

"People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water. I remember sometimes both of us would be at a function and some industry types would ignore me and interact only with her, as if to prove their loyalty. Later, Didi and I would have a good laugh," Asha Bhosle once said in an interview.

The moment That Changed Everything

Asha Bhosle once spoke about one seemingly minor incident that pushed her to consciously create a separate musical identity. In an interview with India Today, she recalled how a small mistake by a production assistant changed the course of her career.

She said, "I come from a family of musicians. Right from my father to my sister, they were all singers. My voice was very similar to Didi's (Lata Mangeshkar). Initially, when I sang, my voice would sound the same as Didi's. Once, a man called me. During those days, music records would not carry the names of the singers but of the actors. So the actor in that particular film was Asha (Parekh), and the record was tentatively titled Asha Pictures. He mistook Didi's voice for mine. He said, 'Yeh Asha ka gaana hai'. I clarified right then, 'No, it's not me. It's my sister's song.' Then he apologised, saying, 'My bad'."

She added, "I thought to myself, if I continue to sing in a similar voice to Didi, then I will never get work as long as she is in the business. I won't have a name or fame of my own."

That realisation led to a transformation. Asha consciously altered her singing style, exploring genres her sister rarely touched.

"After this incident, I began to change my style of singing. I started watching English films to learn Western songs and observe how they were sung. I also learnt how to sing qawwali and ghazal, and the voice modulations needed for different forms of singing. I started to learn it all," said Asha.

Healthy Competition

Despite their different paths, the sisters did share the microphone on memorable occasions, including Main Chali Main Chali (Padosan, 1968) and Chhap Tilak Sab (Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, 1978).

Recalling those experiences, Asha spoke about the pressure and excitement of singing alongside Lata.

"Whenever I used to record with Didi, I had to be extremely conscious. I had to be prepared for what different thing she might add to the song. We had a habit of adding our own touch to the songs we sang, so I used to worry about what new element she would bring. There was a pressure to make an equally strong attempt at adding something new, to leave my mark," she said in the same interview.

On competition, she was candid. "There was definitely competition between us. It was a healthy one. This competition enhanced our songs."

A Legacy Beyond Music

Asha Bhosle's professional journey stretched over nearly eight decades and included countless milestones. Her personal life, however, was marked by both joy and sorrow.

She married her personal secretary, Ganpatrao Bhosle, at the age of 16. The couple had three children, but the marriage ended after years of hardship, and they separated in 1960.

Twenty years later, Asha married composer Rahul Dev Burman, forming one of Indian cinema's most iconic singer-composer partnerships. The two did not have children together.

In later years, she endured deep personal loss. Her daughter Varsha died in 2012, and her elder son Hemant passed away from cancer in 2015. Her youngest son, Anand, remains her only surviving child.

Childhood Roots, Timeless Songs

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's journey began long before fame - as children in a family steeped in music after the early loss of their father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Asha was reportedly nine years old at the time. What followed was a shared struggle that shaped two very different but equally powerful artistic voices.

Whether it was Lata's purity and restraint or Asha's versatility and daring, together they created a soundtrack for Indian cinema that remains unmatched. In life and now in memory, the Mangeshkar sisters stand not just as legends but as a reminder of how sisterhood - complex, competitive, and deeply bonded - can redefine an art form forever.



Also Read: How Asha Bhosle's Iconic Piya Tu Became A Dhurandhar Superhit