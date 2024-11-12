Mukesh Khanna Tops Google Trending Chart After <i>Shaktimaan</i>'s Revival Announcement

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna became a household name with his portrayal of India's OG superhero Shaktimaan. The show was a hit in the 1990s. The actor recently made headlines after he announced the revival of the series. Mukesh Khanna revealed that he will be reprising the iconic role — Shaktimaan and his alter ego Gangadha. Soon after making the announcement, the actor was among the top trends on Google. In less than 24 hours, there have been over 50,000 searches on the topic.

Talking about Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna stated that the iconic character was a teacher to the kids and had even inspired children to have their milk. The actor told news agency IANS, “I would like to tell you that Shaktimaan has two forms. One is an action hero, but Shaktimaan is not just an action hero. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher.”

Mukesh Khanna added, “I felt that in 1997, a lady came up to me and said, Mukesh ji, I am very thankful to you. I said, sister, what is the matter? She said, ‘I am very thankful to you'. She said, ‘My child started drinking milk because of you. He didn't drink milk. He didn't drink milk when he was beaten. Now he has milk three times. ‘Shaktimaan said that if you drink milk, you will become powerful'.”

The actor shared that incidents like these made him realise the importance of Shaktimaan's teaching. He said, “We started talking about small topics. More than 200 messages as Shaktimaan. So, Shaktimaan is coming. You people have been asking for 2-3 years. When will he come? Who will come? Where will he come from? Will he come or not? Everyone is lying. Everyone is telling the truth.”

Shaktimaan series aired in 1997 on Doordarshan and ran for more than 450 episodes.