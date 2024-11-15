Bhavana Pandey Says, "Karan Johar First Instigates And Then Shows Up As A Peacemaker"

Bhavana Pandey is currently basking in the success of her show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Season 4 has introduced three new faces Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla. They have joined the OG gang — Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam and Bhavana — on the show. Now, Bhavana has opened up about her equation with producer-director Karan Johar. FYI: The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is backed by KJo's Dharma Productions. As per Bhavana, Karan Johar is the “king of everything.”

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana Pandey said, “Karan Johar is the king of everything I feel. I mean the amount that man works and the amount he packs it all in a day, I really want to understand where does he get the bandwidth and the energy from. And you know, when you call Karan or message him… people take hours to reply and that's understandable. Karan, if he can't call you back, he'll message you and say, ‘I'll call you back in so much time.' He's very good with that.”

Bhavana Pandey also revealed it's Karan Johar who first instigates and then shows up as a peacemaker. She, in good humour, said, “Aag lagao (instigate) and the peacemaker. He lagaos the aag (instigate) and then he puts the water.”

During the same interview, Bhavana Pandey spoke about her husband, actor Chunky Panday's grounded personality.

She said, “He has a more grounded personality. Honestly, than mine. But yes, I think I've always maintained that the reason we work so well through our marriage is because we're friends. The core of our relationship is friendship, and we behave like friends with each other. You know, like, you argue with each other, you love each other, and then, you know, some days you're very happy, and some days you're not. So, it's like a very normal friendship. And, I mean, we decided to, you know, take love in the right manner and spirit, and have that patience with each other.”