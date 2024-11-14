Watch: Karan Johar Asks Maheep Kapoor, "Are You Threatened By Shalini Passi's Popularity?" Her Viral Reply

What happens when the "Delhi girl" gets more popularity than the OG Bollywood wife? Karan Johar has got new content for his Instagram reel and it's viral in no time. Karan Johar shared a funny video of roasting Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife) who is one of the stars of the Netflix original Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Karan first asks Maheep about her Louis Vuitton bag. "Is it from 18 years ago?" "You gifted it to me," reminds Maheep. KJo then asks her, "Okay, how does it feel that Shalini Passi is getting so much attention on this show? Are you feeling threatened?" Maheep seemingly is taken aback initially and later, she shuts down Karan in a jovial manner. Karan doesn't stop there. "No, I'm just asking you to tell us about your inner thoughts," he quips . Tagging the entire cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Have the Mumbai girls taken a leap? I grill Maheep! Who is no Meryl Streep but definitely an OG Bollywood wife for keep(s) ... hope you enjoy this roast." Take a look:

Shalini Passi re-shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Love these two."

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The series showcases the decade-old friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana. The series is an amalgamation of fact and fiction that contribtutes to the drama. The third season has three new entrants - Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Kalyani Saha Chawla - and has played on the Delhi vs Mumbai dynamic.

Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist. She has been married to Sanjay Passi since 2000. Shalini became an overnight sensation for her intriguing personality. She captivated the viewers' attention with her style statement, luxurious lifestyle and catchy one-liners.