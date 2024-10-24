Meet Shalini Passi, <i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> Star - The Internet's New Obsession

With the Netflix release of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, audiences were introduced to the new cast members of the show – Kalyani Saha, Shalini Passi and Riddhima Sahni. While the trio entertained the viewers with their wit and charm, Shalini emerged as the most captivating one because of her exquisite art collection and flawless sense of style. For those of you who don't know much about Shalini Passi, below are some facts about the new reality star, who is taking over the internet.

Shalini Passi was born and raised in Delhi. In addition to her passion for art, Shalini enjoys dancing, music, archery, shooting, scuba diving, and fashion as hobbies. Prior to becoming a patron of the arts, she competed in gymnastics at the state level.

Shalini is the director of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation and My Art Shalini, both initiatives are dedicated to giving a platform to up-and-coming Indian artists. She is also the founder of the MASH organisation. This project seeks to bring together a variety of disciplines, including architecture, design, handicraft, fashion and art.

For more than 20 years, Shalini Passi has been a well-known figure in the social circles of Delhi as a philanthropist. In addition to being the patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international art show held in Kochi, she has been a member of the Khoj Advisory Board for more than 10 years.

Shalini Passi is married to Sanjay Passi, the chairman of Pasco Group, which is an authorised dealer of Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki vehicles in North India. The couple have a son named Robin Passi.