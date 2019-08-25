'Arun Jaitley, An Amiable Soul': Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra And Other Celebs Tweet Tributes

"An amiable soul... considerate and ever friendly... prayers and condolences," Amitabh Bachchan remembered Arun Jaitley

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 25, 2019 13:24 IST
Dharmendra remembered Arun Jaitley on Twitter (courtesy aapkadharam)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "You will be missed, Jaitley saab," tweeted actor-politician Dharmendra
  2. "Met Arun Jaitley almost 20 years back for first time," said Anil Kapoor
  3. "Nation loses another great leader," tweeted Sunny Deol

Bollywood paid emotional tributes to Former Prime Minister Arun Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday afternoon after battling a long illness. He was 66. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the senior BJP leader in a tweet on Sunday morning, sharing a few throwback glimpses from his meetings with the political stalwart (originally curated by fan-clubs). "An amiable soul... considerate and ever friendly... prayers and condolences," tweeted Mr Bachchan while actor and BJP politician Dharmendra remembered Arun Jaitley as: "An affectionate, caring younger brother who was good guide to me in politics. You will be missed, Jaitley saab."

Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol and others also tweeted condolences. "Met Shri Arun Jaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time and have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family," Anil Kapoor had tweeted within minutes of the announcement on Saturday. Riteish Deshmukh was also one of the first celebrities to mourn Arun Jaitley on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

"Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitley ji's demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief," read a tweet on Ajay Devgn's timeline while actor-politician Sunny Deol shared a message of condolence: "Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in UAE as part of his three-nation tour, remembered "friend Arun" as "political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary." Arun Jaitley died two weeks after he was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness. He had been put on life support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.



