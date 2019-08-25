'Arun Jaitley, An Amiable Soul': Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra And Other Celebs Tweet Tributes

Dharmendra remembered Arun Jaitley on Twitter (courtesy aapkadharam)

Highlights "You will be missed, Jaitley saab," tweeted actor-politician Dharmendra "Met Arun Jaitley almost 20 years back for first time," said Anil Kapoor "Nation loses another great leader," tweeted Sunny Deol

Bollywood paid emotional tributes to Former Prime Minister Arun Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday afternoon after battling a long illness. He was 66. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the senior BJP leader in a tweet on Sunday morning, sharing a few throwback glimpses from his meetings with the political stalwart (originally curated by fan-clubs). "An amiable soul... considerate and ever friendly... prayers and condolences," tweeted Mr Bachchan while actor and BJP politician Dharmendra remembered Arun Jaitley as: "An affectionate, caring younger brother who was good guide to me in politics. You will be missed, Jaitley saab."

.. an amiable soul .. considerate and ever friendly .. prayers and condolences https://t.co/iR90rWEfBe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2019

An affectionate, caring younger brother who was good guide to me in politics. You will be missed Jaitley saab pic.twitter.com/imQvip6Coi — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 25, 2019

Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol and others also tweeted condolences. "Met Shri Arun Jaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time and have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family," Anil Kapoor had tweeted within minutes of the announcement on Saturday. Riteish Deshmukh was also one of the first celebrities to mourn Arun Jaitley on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

@arunjaitley was a brilliant man and a great leader. I had huge respect for him. His policies were thoughtful and were aimed at building a greater India. This is a great loss for our Nation. My prayers and thoughts to his family. #rip — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 24, 2019

#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

"Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitley ji's demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief," read a tweet on Ajay Devgn's timeline while actor-politician Sunny Deol shared a message of condolence: "Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitleyji's demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 24, 2019

Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitleypic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in UAE as part of his three-nation tour, remembered "friend Arun" as "political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary." Arun Jaitley died two weeks after he was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness. He had been put on life support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.