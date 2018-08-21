Arshad Warsi's Twitter Was Hacked. 'Expecting Things To Go Back To Normal,' He Writes

Arshad Warsi photographed in Chennai (Image courtesy: arshad_warsi)

Highlights Some strange messages are being sent without knowledge: Arshad He later changed his password Abhishek, Anupam Kher's Twitter accounts were hacked earlier

Actor Arshad Warsi's Twitter account was hacked but all is well now, he revealed in a fresh tweet, posted some hours ago. "It seems like my Twitter account is hacked, some strange messages are being sent from my account without my knowledge," he wrote this morning, and later added, "Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal." After Arshad tweeted about his account being hacked, a Twitter user suggested him to 'change his password as it can probably be because of a virus.' "Thanks," the 50-year-old actor responded in kind. Meanwhile, Arshad also retweeted a Mumbai Police cautionary video.

Read Arshad Warsi's tweet here.

It seems like my Twitter account is hacked, some strange msgs are being sent from my account without my knowledge... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018

Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018

This isn't the first time that an Indian celebrity's Twitter account has been hacked. In February, Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher's Twitter accounts were hacked. Their accounts were allegedly targeted by a pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers.

News agency PTI had reported that that the group had changed Abhishek's handle from juniorbachchan to juniorbachchana, and from his account, they posted a series of tweets featuring an emoji of the Turkish flag. Also, the blue verification tick had disappeared.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan, 'quite chuffed,' tweeted this.

Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually . All sorted out now and back to normal. Well.... As normal as it can get.

Thank you for your concern. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018

Anupam Kher had posted a cautionary message and in a separate tweet, he thanked Twitter for effectively handling the hack.

To every one on twitter: please don't open any link sent on your direct messages, however genuine they appear. That is the tool hackers are using to hack into your account. Please share this message with as many people as you can. Thanks. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018

I AM BACK.. Thank you @TwitterIndia for your fantastic and efficient handling of my twitter account getting hacked. Thank you friends & members of the media for alerting me in Los Angles in the middle of the night. As for hackers : I LOVE INDIA. pic.twitter.com/qGtMRLLSKo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that actress Nimrat Kaur's account was hacked besides some political leaders.

Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in Golmaal Again, is right now filming the third instalment of the Dhamaal series. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta and Jaaved Jaffrey.