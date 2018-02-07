Yes, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter Was Hacked. 'Quite Chuffed,' He Quips In Fresh Tweet

Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted, "Yes, yes my account got hacked"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2018 19:33 IST
Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that his Twitter account was attacked

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "All sorted out now and back to normal," tweeted Abhishek
  2. His Twitter handle was changed from 'JuniorBachchan' to 'JuniorBachchana'
  3. Anupam Kher and Kiran Bedi's Twitter account were also hacked, yesterday
Actor Abhishek Bachchan's was the latest in several Indian Twitter accounts to be hacked today. All is well now, the actor revealed in a tweet posted this evening. In fact, he's 'quite chuffed' he was thought 'interesting enough' - he's kidding, he's kidding. Abhishek was allegedly targeted by the same pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers who are believed to have posted tweets that read 'I love Pakistan' from the accounts of actor Anupam Kher and others yesterday. PTI reports that that the group, Ayyildiz Tim, changed Abhishek's handle from juniorbachchan to juniorbachchana, and posted a string of tweets from his account featuring an emoji of the Turkish flag. The blue verification tick also disappeared and was restored just before Abhishek posted his acknowledgment.

Read Abhishek Bachchan's tweet:
 

Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 42 on February 5, flew home from Australia with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya today.

For some hours after the hackers' tweets were deleted, Abhishek Bachchan's account held little trace of the intrusion. His last post, until he tweeted about the hack, was one thanking his followers for their birthday wishes.
 

Anupam Kher, whose account was hacked yesterday, posted this cautionary tweet. He told news agencies yesterday that he had received a direct message from Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta, whose account was also compromised:
 

Mr Kher, who like Abhishek was abroad (in Los Angeles) at the time his account was sending out inauthentic messages, also posted this tweet thanking Twitter for handling the hack:
 

Twitter Support sent out a message acknowledging the hacks and reminding users of the two-step verification process:
 

Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav are also believed to have been targeted in the hacks. Reports suggest that actress Nimrat Kaur's account was also compromised.

(With inputs from PTI)

