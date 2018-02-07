Yes, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter Was Hacked. 'Quite Chuffed,' He Quips In Fresh Tweet

Highlights "All sorted out now and back to normal," tweeted Abhishek His Twitter handle was changed from 'JuniorBachchan' to 'JuniorBachchana' Anupam Kher and Kiran Bedi's Twitter account were also hacked, yesterday

Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well.... As normal as it can get.

Thank you for your concern. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018

Thank you all for such warm wishes on my birthday. You guys really made the day so special. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 6, 2018

To every one on twitter: please don't open any link sent on your direct messages, however genuine they appear. That is the tool hackers are using to hack into your account. Please share this message with as many people as you can. Thanks. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018

I AM BACK. Thank you @TwitterIndia for your fantastic and efficient handling of my twitter account getting hacked. Thank you friends & members of the media for alerting me in Los Angles in the middle of the night. As for hackers : I LOVE INDIA. pic.twitter.com/qGtMRLLSKo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018

Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts. For security advice & best practice, read here: https://t.co/Wb8g07EjfD — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2018