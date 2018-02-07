Yes, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter Was Hacked. 'Quite Chuffed,' He Quips In Fresh Tweet

Highlights
- "All sorted out now and back to normal," tweeted Abhishek
- His Twitter handle was changed from 'JuniorBachchan' to 'JuniorBachchana'
- Anupam Kher and Kiran Bedi's Twitter account were also hacked, yesterday
Read Abhishek Bachchan's tweet:
Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well.... As normal as it can get.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018
Thank you for your concern.
Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 42 on February 5, flew home from Australia with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya today.
For some hours after the hackers' tweets were deleted, Abhishek Bachchan's account held little trace of the intrusion. His last post, until he tweeted about the hack, was one thanking his followers for their birthday wishes.
Thank you all for such warm wishes on my birthday. You guys really made the day so special.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 6, 2018
Anupam Kher, whose account was hacked yesterday, posted this cautionary tweet. He told news agencies yesterday that he had received a direct message from Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta, whose account was also compromised:
To every one on twitter: please don't open any link sent on your direct messages, however genuine they appear. That is the tool hackers are using to hack into your account. Please share this message with as many people as you can. Thanks.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018
Mr Kher, who like Abhishek was abroad (in Los Angeles) at the time his account was sending out inauthentic messages, also posted this tweet thanking Twitter for handling the hack:
I AM BACK. Thank you @TwitterIndia for your fantastic and efficient handling of my twitter account getting hacked. Thank you friends & members of the media for alerting me in Los Angles in the middle of the night. As for hackers : I LOVE INDIA. pic.twitter.com/qGtMRLLSKo— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018
Twitter Support sent out a message acknowledging the hacks and reminding users of the two-step verification process:
Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts. For security advice & best practice, read here: https://t.co/Wb8g07EjfD— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2018
(With inputs from PTI)