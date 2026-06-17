Arnold Schwarzenegger And Heather Milligan Step Out Together In Vienna

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime partner Heather Milligan made a rare public appearance together at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna. The couple attended the event, linked to Schwarzenegger's environmental work, which brings together experts, political leaders, business figures, scientists and activists to discuss ways to address environmental challenges.

The actor launched the summit in 2017 through his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which encourages action against climate related issues.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan, who have been together for 14 years, were photographed with former Vice President Kamala Harris, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker during the event.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger rarely speaks about his relationship with Heather Milligan, the actor once gave a rare glimpse into their relationship in an interview with People, back in 2023.

The Terminator star said, “We have so many things in common. I think the world of her. I love that she's into working. She's clearly independent. She just is driven like hell.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger explained that Heather Milligan paid for her education herself, using student loans and working jobs such as bartending while studying in college and later earning a master's degree in business.

He also praised the way she supports her family. According to Schwarzenegger, Heather took care of her parents when they were dealing with cancer. She even travelled to Nebraska to help her grandmother.

He added that Heather stays in close contact with her grandmother and spends time speaking with her regularly.

Schwarzenegger said that seeing how she cares for the people she loves has shown him her kind and caring nature and it is one of the qualities he respects most about her.