Army Day 2019: Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Pay Tribute To Soldiers

Several Bollywood celebrities have shared posts pertaining to Army Day on social media

Updated: January 15, 2019 19:35 IST
On Army Day, Sunny Deol shared a still from Border. (Image courtesy: iamsunnydeol)


New Delhi: 

As India celebrates Army Day on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities have paid tribute to soldiers by sharing posts on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others have posted their messages for the Indian Army. While Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor paid tribute in the form of tweets, others stars like Richa Chadha and Sidharth Malhoitra shared their stories of affiliation to the Indian army. "There is nothing but gratitude to the men and women in uniform, the veterans and their families who have kept our nation safe and have put the country before themselves. Jai Hind," tweeted Anushka Sharma.

 

 

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Wishing all the men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives for our nation and its safety a very happy Army Day. Saluting the real heroes of India!"

 

 

Arjun Kapoor not only paid tribute to soldiers but also acknowledged their families in his tweet. "My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families... No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us," he wrote.

 

 

Sunny Deol, who played the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in J P Dutta's 1997 film Border, shared a still from the film and accompanied the post with the caption: "Salute to all the men and women who do so much for us."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salute to all the men and women who do so much for us.#ArmyDay

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

 

Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha shared a throwback picture of her nanaji, who was a "freedom fighter and a surgeon" in the Indian army. "It's Indian Army Day. "In these times of global jingoism, I miss his quiet dignity, his peaceful strength and his commitment to the cause of humanity," read an excerpt from Richa's post.

 

 

In his post, Sidharth Malhotra made a reference to his forthcoming film, an untitled biopic of late Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil war and received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth wrote: "The fact that I get to wear their uniform and be a part of a story that talks, salutes and bows down to their journey is an honour. Thank you for your service. Jai Hind!"

 

 

Here are some more posts:

 

 

 

 

India celebrated its 71st Army Day on Tuesday. Army Day is celebrated to mark the appointment of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.

