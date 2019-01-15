Army Day 2019: Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Pay Tribute To Soldiers

On Army Day, Sunny Deol shared a still from Border. (Image courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

As India celebrates Army Day on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities have paid tribute to soldiers by sharing posts on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others have posted their messages for the Indian Army. While Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor paid tribute in the form of tweets, others stars like Richa Chadha and Sidharth Malhoitra shared their stories of affiliation to the Indian army. "There is nothing but gratitude to the men and women in uniform, the veterans and their families who have kept our nation safe and have put the country before themselves. Jai Hind," tweeted Anushka Sharma.

There is nothing but gratitude to the men and women in uniform, the veterans and their families who have kept our nation safe and have put the country before themselves. Jai Hind #ArmyDay — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 15, 2019

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Wishing all the men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives for our nation and its safety a very happy Army Day. Saluting the real heroes of India!"

Wishing all the men & women in uniform who have dedicated their lives for our nation & it's safety a very happy #ArmyDay. Saluting the real heroes of India!

#NationFirst Jai Hind @adgpipic.twitter.com/qWdA5QJ0xX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 15, 2019

Arjun Kapoor not only paid tribute to soldiers but also acknowledged their families in his tweet. "My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families... No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us," he wrote.

My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families.. No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us #ArmyDay — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 15, 2019

Sunny Deol, who played the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in J P Dutta's 1997 film Border, shared a still from the film and accompanied the post with the caption: "Salute to all the men and women who do so much for us."

Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha shared a throwback picture of her nanaji, who was a "freedom fighter and a surgeon" in the Indian army. "It's Indian Army Day. "In these times of global jingoism, I miss his quiet dignity, his peaceful strength and his commitment to the cause of humanity," read an excerpt from Richa's post.

In his post, Sidharth Malhotra made a reference to his forthcoming film, an untitled biopic of late Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil war and received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth wrote: "The fact that I get to wear their uniform and be a part of a story that talks, salutes and bows down to their journey is an honour. Thank you for your service. Jai Hind!"

Here are some more posts:

India celebrated its 71st Army Day on Tuesday. Army Day is celebrated to mark the appointment of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.