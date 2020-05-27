Arjun Rampal's Father-Son Moment With Arik Is For Keeps

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal just dropped the cutest picture on his Instagram profile. The Ra.One actor just shared a glimpse of his quality time with son Arik and it is just too cute. Arjun Rampal shared a picture of him holding Arik while standing with his back to the camera. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "Daddy." In the picture, Arjun can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt as he looks at Arik. Arjun can be seen carrying Arik as he stands in a garden. Take a look at the adorable picture here:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Arjun Rampal.

Arjun Rampal, who is currently living with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik in Karjat, Maharashtra, keeps sharing snippets of their lockdown activities on his Instagram profile. A few days back, Arjun shared a sneak peek of his "Sunday funday" with Arik. Take a look:

Here's another adorable picture of Arjun and Arik engrossed in a "crawling combat." "If you can crawl, I can crawl. Crawling combat with Arik," Arjun captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Gabriella trended a great deal a few days ago, when Arjun got rid of his long beard and got "back to being civilized." Arjun shared several posts on his Instagram profile sharing snippets of him trimming his beard and his "civilized" look.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14. Arjun and Mehr parted ways in 2019. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their son Arik in July, 2019.

Arjun Rampal is best-known for his performances in films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Ra. One, We Are Family and Satyagraha among others. He was last seen in the 2018 action-drama Paltan where he shared screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sonu Sood. He will next be seen in Shailesh Varma's film Nastik co-starring Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra.