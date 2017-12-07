Arjun Kapoor's Family 'Panicked' Over Reports He Was Assaulted. He Wasn't

Highlights
"How come I have no clue about this happening? The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me," Arjun added in his tweet. In a strongly-worded statement, Arjun added: "Rather unfortunate and avoidable. Hope this doesn't happen in the future cause it got my family distressed and it's not appreciated."
Nobody from @TOIIndiaNews got in touch with my PR team or me to get clarity before carrying an untrue front page article about me being assaulted. Rather unfortunate & avoidable. Hope this doesn't happen in the future cause it got my family distressed and it's not appreciated.— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 7, 2017
How come I have no clue about this happening ?— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 7, 2017
The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me. My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn't cool just for effect. https://t.co/Qd8yFWWUd2
Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor (who is married to Sridevi now) and late filmmaker Mona Shourie Kapoor. Sonam, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor are his cousins.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is Arjun's first film with director Dibakar Banerjee while this is his second with Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. Arjun plays a cop in the movie and features in a never-seen-before perona. Talking about Arjun's surprising look, Parineeti told IANS: "I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform." Parineeti stars in a complete corporate look in the movie.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 18, 2018.