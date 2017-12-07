Arjun Kapoor's Family 'Panicked' Over Reports He Was Assaulted. He Wasn't

"My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn't cool just for effect," Arjun Kapoor tweeted

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 07, 2017 15:40 IST
Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (courtesy arjunk26)

  1. "My entire family was in panic this morning," wrote Arjun
  2. "Using words like assault isn't cool," he added
  3. He is shooting Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in Uttarakhand
Arjun Kapoor is currently away from home and filming Dibakar Banerjee's new movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actor tweeted to say that certain news reports put his family members in great worry, slamming the pieces as "untrue". "My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn't cool just for effect," he tweeted. Reports published earlier today, both online and in print, stated that Arjun was assaulted in his vanity by a drunk person, who has now been arrested. In separate tweets, Arjun added that nobody reached out to his team for the truth of the matter and that an incident may have happened on sets but Arjun was far away from it.

"How come I have no clue about this happening? The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me," Arjun added in his tweet. In a strongly-worded statement, Arjun added: "Rather unfortunate and avoidable. Hope this doesn't happen in the future cause it got my family distressed and it's not appreciated."
 
 

Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor (who is married to Sridevi now) and late filmmaker Mona Shourie Kapoor. Sonam, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor are his cousins.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is Arjun's first film with director Dibakar Banerjee while this is his second with Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. Arjun plays a cop in the movie and features in a never-seen-before perona. Talking about Arjun's surprising look, Parineeti told IANS: "I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform." Parineeti stars in a complete corporate look in the movie.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 18, 2018.
 

