Arjun Kapoor's Family 'Panicked' Over Reports He Was Assaulted. He Wasn't

Nobody from @TOIIndiaNews got in touch with my PR team or me to get clarity before carrying an untrue front page article about me being assaulted. Rather unfortunate & avoidable. Hope this doesn't happen in the future cause it got my family distressed and it's not appreciated.

How come I have no clue about this happening ?

The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me. My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn't cool just for effect. https://t.co/Qd8yFWWUd2