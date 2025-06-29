Man Hits Woman With Stick In Ghaziabad After She Fights With His Girlfriend

A woman was thrashed with sticks by a man in Ghaziabad after she fought with his girlfriend, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place outside a mall in Ghaziabad on June 25.

A video has gone viral in which the man, identified as Harsh, can be seen hitting the woman with a long wooden stick. With the first hit, the stick broke in half, but he kept thrashing her. The man, dressed in a black t-shirt, can be seen hitting her at least four to five times.

The complaint filed by the woman, Naina Verma, mentioned that she had gone to the Gaur Center Mall in Ghaziabad's RDC area with her two friends, Riya and Kashish. During this time, she got into a fight with another woman, identified as Priya. Soon after, Priya's boyfriend - Harsh - began abusing and thrashing her.

Ms Verma's head was injured during the assault, which even started bleeding.

She also claimed that the accused threatened to kill her before leaving.

"Please help me with medical and take legal action against the accused," she said.

Officials said that a case has been filed against the accused and an investigation is underway.