Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post After The Death Of Pet Dog Maximus: 'The Best Boy In The World'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's pet dog Maximus died and the actor was heartbroken. On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor shared the news with his Instafam. Arjun shared several pictures and videos of Maximus. In the first picture, Arjun can be seen lying on bed with Maximus by his side. The second frame is an adorable one. In this picture, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor can be seen smiling at the camera with their pet pooch. Arjun shared some goofy moments of the pet. In one video, Arjun can be heard saying to his pet, "Say hi to didi (Anshula), show some emotion." Arjun wrote a long note to express his sense of loss. He wrote, "The best boy in the world...My Maximus...The kindest the sweetest the bravest the warmest the bestest...I miss u mera bacha...Our home is never gonna be the same ever now...I hate that u were taken from ansh n me so suddenly I don't know how to sit at home and not have u around...Death has been cruel to us many times over and this time feels no different...Thank u for all the joy u gave @anshulakapoor & me in the good days and bad...I hope you fubu chocolate & Mom watch over us...take care my friend rest well sleep easy enjoy all ur treats now...I will see u on the other side my Maxxxxuuu..."

Several bollywood celebrities expressed their condolences on Arjun's post. Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor shared emojis on Arjun's post. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Oh nooo..". Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "So so sorry for your loss Arjun. Sending u love!" Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria also shared emojis on Arjun's post.

Anshula Kapoor also shared an extensive note for Maximus. She shared a bunch of photos with her pet. Arjun Kapoor also featured in some of the pictures. Anshula's post read, "No matter how many times you experience the death of someone you love, It still doesn't prepare you for the next time you loose someone. My bundle of joy, the happiest bulldog ever, the most loving, the most caring gol matol left us yesterday. It's been a day and it still hasn't sunk in. I don't know how long it will take for it to hit me. Every loss hits hard, every loss knocks the wind out of you.. and you're never prepared. We love you Max. Always and forever. I know mom Choco and Fubu will take good care of you on the other side. And I hope they keep you surrounded by an endless supply of peanut butter, chicken, dahi and apples. Thank you for loving us unconditionally, during our darkest times and during our best times. Home is not the same without you. Love you forever my Maxalulu."

During Kuttey promotion, Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable video of Maximus and called him a Star Dog. Arjun Kapoor's post read, "Awaara dog nahi, mera waala toh STAR dog hai. @radhikamadan, presenting Max Kapoor to you."

In another video of Maximus frolicking around the house and playing with Arjun Kapoor, the actor declared, "It's Maximus' world. We're just living in it."

Here's another adorable video of Maximus glued to the screen as Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar plays on the TV. "Even Max managed to find the time to watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar after hearing the rave reviews," Arjun Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.