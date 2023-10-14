DND Arjun Kapoor For Obvious Reasons. BRB, Laughing At His LOL 'Notice' On India-Pakistan Match Day

Arjun Kapoor posted this. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Please do not disturb Arjun Kapoor. The actor won't be available on Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm. Wondering why? Well, the day for which every cricket fan was eagerly waiting has finally arrived. India and Pakistan are all set to clash on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the World Cup match, Arjun has informed his Instagram family, via a funny post, that he won't be available on October 14. The actor shared a picture with the headline “Notice” on his Instagram Stories. The text on the photo read, “Aap jis number se sampark karna chahtey hai woh 2 pm se 10 pm uplabdh nai hai!” The actor ended the text with the hashtag “India Vs Pakistan.”

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor isn't alone. His close friend Varun Dhawan is also all pumped up for the big match. The Bawaal star dropped two pictures of himself wearing the Team India jersey. In the caption, Varun wrote, “India India India…Khelenge hum dil se…Khelenge hum shaan se.” He ended it with the hashtags “World Cup and India VS Pakistan.”

Actress Anushka Sharma is all set to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands at the Narendra Modi stadium. She was seen posing with cricketer-commentator Dinesh Karthik and India great Sachin Tendulkar on a flight to Ahmedabad. Karthik shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Royalty at 35,000 ft…Wishing Team India all the very best for today!”

Ranveer Singh cheered for Team India by posting a short montage clip of himself wearing the Indian jersey. He wrote in the caption, “Let's go Team India!”

Tiger Shroff shared a hilarious meme on Instagram Stories. He clubbed a picture of Pakistani bowlers along with a clip of some action sequences from his upcoming film Ganpath. In the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen thrashing the goons with the dialogue “Apun ko jab dar lagta hai, tab apun bahut marta hai” being played in the background.

Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story

How excited are you for the match?