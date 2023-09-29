Arjun Kapoor's Journey Is All About ' Wholehearted Acceptance' Of Himself

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about the ‘I Have Come Way' trend, started by producer Ekta Kapoor. From Anil Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their stories on Instagram. Of course, we are loving the posts. The latest star to join the list is none other than Arjun Kapoor. The actor has shared a series of throwback pictures and a video on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor wants us to look at his transformation over the years. In the elaborate note, he said, “From holding on to everything too tight…To let go of every image you've created for yourself... Each phase brings in its own charms & challenges that eventually lead you to embrace your present self. And now when I look back, I think that's what this journey has been for me, wholehearted acceptance of myself...bringing myself back to my center, my core, my beliefs & my realities. And, I mean, sure, I have my bad days, but then I remember what a cute smile I have. #IYKYK [If you know, you know].”

The actor has also tagged his industry colleagues, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Kunal Rawal, “whose journeys have been inspiring in so many ways.” He concluded, “Can't wait to witness these girls in their full stride on 6th Oct! GIRL POWER ALWAYS.” Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and Shehnaaz Gill among others, will hit the theatres on October 6. Wait, there is more. Sharing a fun trivia, Arjun Kapoor, in the comments, wrote, “Fun Trivia: The video piece is a monologue that I had shot for Virus Diwan [a sci-fi film], only a few know that this was my first day at work as an actor (and not Ishaqzaade).” Replying to the post, Bhumi Pednekar said, “You're the kindest, sweetest person I know, Arjun Kapoor. Thank you for being my bouncing board and biggest support.” Bhumi and Arjun will soon share the screen space in The Lady Killer.

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor said, “Chach on to better things always. #ThankYouForComing the best brother.” Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani, who is also the director of Thank YOu For Coming, said, “Keep hustling chaachu for a bit.” Film producer Ekta Kapoor, the woman behind starting the trend, added, “Vulnerability is the most underrated emotion!!! Loved.” She has also attached a series of red hearts to her post.

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra.