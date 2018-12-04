Arjun Kapoor Shares Emotional Note For Sister Anshula. Says, 'You Don't Have To Be An Adult All The Time'

A throwback photo of Arjun with Mona Shourie and Anshula. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun shared Anshula's post on his Instagram profile "You don't have to be an adult all the time," wrote Arjun Kapoor "We will take things one day at a time," he told Anshula

Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother and his latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. On Tuesday, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her late mother Mona Shourie along with an emotional note which read, "Can you ever become too old to stop needing your mom's hugs? Being an "adult" is hard but it's extra hard on some days. Today is one such day where all I want is kadhi chawaal with mom and hear her laugh one more time." Now, Arjun being the doting brother he is, reposted the note shared by Anshula on his Instagram profile and motivated his little sister to stay strong. Addressing Anshula in his post, Arjun told her that she doesn't need to be an adult all the time and even thanked her for always taking care of him. He wrote: "I know she is my sister and I can pick up the phone and tell her this... But strangely sometimes it is easier posting things. It feels cathartic.. It's okay Anshula Kapoor, you don't have to be an adult all the time."

In his post, Arjun referred to himself as a "useless man-child" and thanked Anshula for standing by him through thick and thin and added, "You handle me, the most useless man-child in the world and you still manage to keep your sanity. It's fine. We will take things one day at a time."

Later in the post, Arjun added how he always strives to be a reflection of his mother. "I wish I could be more like her or just give you the time with her that you crave but the reality is that I can't even be like her even if I try. She was special and unique and you are more of an extension of her than I can be... Love you. I'll be home soon to trouble you," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor lost their mother Mona Shouri in March 2012 (she died of cancer). Mouna Shouri was married to filmmaker Boney Kapoor.