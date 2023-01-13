Arjun Kapoor Looks Back At His Journey Of Filming Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's film Kuttey is creating a lot of buzz. The film, which is Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut, features him alongside big names like Konkana Sen Sharma, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah. Now, Arjun Kapoor has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film, giving us an insight into his journey and his character Inspector Gopal. In the video, he says, “How lucky I feel to work with this ensemble. I always wanted to work with Tabu, work with Kumud (Mishra) again, and have the opportunity to work with Naseer sir again. (I am) Working with Aasmaan for the first time – to have a young director, so clear, so cool.”

In the clip, Arjun Kapoor is also seen cutting a cake on the last day of the shoot and thanking the team for their support. “10 years into the industry, there are few films that you cherish for the process and hopefully you guys will cherish it for what we have managed to make – Kuttey,” Arjun Kapoor says at the end of the video. In the caption, he wrote: “A super exciting dog and the bone chase adventure comes to an end. I present to you inspector Gopal today, hope you all enjoy Kuttey as much as we all enjoyed making it. In cinemas now.”

On Wednesday, several of Bollywood's biggest names attended a special screening of the film. The screening was attended by director Aasmaan Bhardwaj and his parents, director Vishal Bharadwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj. The two are also producing the film.

Arjun Kapoor's family, including sister Khushi Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor also attended the screening. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma also attended the screening. See the images here.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor also shared a short glimpse of one of the songs from the film – Phir Dhan Te Nan. In the caption, he said: "Vibe Swag Music Set the dance floor on by grooving to the tunes of #PhirDhanTeNan, song out now! Song Link In Bio. #Kuttey In Cinemas 13th Jan.” Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, the song is a recreated version of the song Dhan Te Nan from Shahid Kapoor's film Kaminey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.



Before Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor was seen in Ek Villain Returns.