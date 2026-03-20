<i>Arirang</i> Review: BTS Turns Years Of Waiting Into Something Worthwhile

There's a particular kind of silence that only exists before something enormous happens: the kind that isn't quiet at all, just waiting to erupt.

BTS stepping back into the spotlight with Arirang feels exactly like that moment.

The Weight Of A Return

Nearly four years is an eternity in pop. In BTS time, it's a lifetime. Military service, solo careers, shifting industry dynamics, all of it feeds into Arirang, an album that arrives carrying not just expectations, but questions. What does BTS sound like now? Who are they after everything?

The answer is both reassuring and surprising.

Rather than leaning into the polished, radio-friendly sheen of their pre-hiatus English hits, BTS swerve. Arirang opens not with ease, but with intent: loud, messy, unapologetic intent. The first stretch of the album feels like a deliberate recalibration, a reminder of who they were before the global machine polished their edges.

Back To The Fire

The opening run - Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, and 2.0 - is explosive. Body to Body wastes no time setting the tone, building into that declaration: "I need the whole stadium to jump."

Hooligan is particularly striking - all sharpened edges and theatrical flair, with its knife-like percussive textures and dizzying chorus. FYA, meanwhile, leans into Jersey club chaos, its distorted beats and revving synths making it one of the album's boldest swings. It's BTS, unafraid to sound abrasive again.

There's a sense, across these tracks, of the group "acting the fool again," as they put it, but this isn't regression. It's reclamation.

Roots, Reclaimed

For all its sonic experimentation, Arirang is deeply anchored in identity. The title itself, borrowed from Korea's most beloved folk song, is not a decorative choice. It's thematic.

Motifs from Arirang thread through Body to Body, while No. 29, a haunting interlude built around the tolling of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, acts as a pivot point.

At a time when K-pop's global expansion often invites accusations of "westernisation," BTS respond not defensively, but definitively. This is a Korean album, made by a Korean group, for a global audience, and it refuses to dilute either side of that equation.

The Second Half

If the first half is fire, the second half is water.

Swim, the album's lead single, is deceptively gentle - a synth-laced track that drifts in before quietly anchoring itself in your head. Written largely by RM, it captures the album's emotional core: surrender, resilience, and the uneasy acceptance of life's currents.

That introspection deepens with Merry Go Round and Normal. The former is tinged with melancholy - "My life is a broken roller coaster, but maybe I'm the only one to blame" - while the latter confronts the performance of happiness head-on: "Now I understand the truth, some pain is real / If everything's just happy, that ain't real."

These are not the confessions of rookies. They're the reflections of artists who have lived through the machine and chosen, consciously, to remain within it. As they admit on Normal: "Fantasy and fame, they're the things we choose."

Experimentation Without Apology

What makes Arirang compelling is how little it settles. Hip-hop, jersey club, pop-rock, grunge, house, the album moves restlessly between sounds, often within the same tracklist stretch.

Like Animals stands out for its darker, almost carnal edge, while They Don't Know 'Bout Us offers a sly, jazzy rebuttal to critics: "You say we changed? We feel the same." It's playful, but pointed.

There's also a palpable sense of collaboration and evolution behind the scenes. With producers like El Guincho, Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Kevin Parker, Flume and JPEGMAFIA in the mix, the album's sonic palette feels expansive without becoming incoherent.

Crucially, BTS themselves remain at the centre of it: writing, shaping, and steering the narrative.

Where It Falters

For all its highs, Arirang isn't without its lulls.

The final stretch, particularly One More Night and Please, feels less defined. These are competent, even enjoyable tracks, but they lack the urgency and identity of the album's stronger moments.

The house influences on One More Night never fully commit, while Please drifts by pleasantly without leaving a lasting imprint.

It's not a collapse, but it is a noticeable dip in an otherwise tightly curated journey.

Into The Sun

The album closes with Into the Sun, a track that encapsulates BTS at their most theatrical and sincere. Warped vocals, digital textures, and a swelling, stadium-ready finale converge into a moment that feels designed for collective experience.

"I'll follow you into the sun," they sing, and it lands not just as a promise to fans, but as a mutual pact.

The Verdict

Arirang is not BTS playing it safe. It's BTS taking stock of where they've been, what they've lost, what they've gained, and choosing to move forward on their own terms.

It is messy in places, brilliant in others, and almost always interesting. More importantly, it feels alive. There's friction here, and vulnerability, and a quiet defiance that refuses to sand itself down for mass appeal.

For a band often defined by scale, Arirang succeeds because of its intimacy. Beneath the stadiums, the streams, and the billion-dollar projections, this is seven artists reconnecting: with each other, their roots, and the reason they started in the first place.

And if this is BTS 2.0, it's clear they're not just returning to the conversation.

They're rewriting it.