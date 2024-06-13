So, This Happened: Arijit Singh x Martin Garrix. The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Martin Garrix shared this image. (courtesy: martingarrix)

It seems that Indian singing sensation Arijit Singh and globally acclaimed DJ Martin Garrix are gearing up for an exciting collaboration on an upcoming track. Their latest photo together has ignited speculation about this potential musical partnership. The rumours started after Martin Garrix shared a picture with Arijit Singh. The duo is seen engaged in a conversation while seated together. Martin is seen holding a guitar and Arijit is seen clutching a couple of notebooks. Flashing their million-dollar smiles, they sat comfortably on a sofa. Captioning the picture on Instagram, Martin wrote, "Incredible week, thank you Arijit Singh."

The picture instantly sparked a frenzy on the Internet with fans flooding the comments section with love and anticipation. One enthusiastic fan wrote, "This is huge, cannot wait for the collab," while another wrote, "One of the biggest collabs is coming, wow." "Can't wait to hear this one," commented another one. Yet another one wrote, "This is crazy."

In a conversation with Tarsame Mittal last year, Arijit Singh expressed his long-standing dream of collaborating with Martin Garrix and expressed admiration for the DJ's music. Reportedly, Martin Garrix started following Arijit on Instagram after the podcast aired. With multiple performances in India over the years, including a tour last year starting from Bengaluru, Martin Garrix enjoys a massive fan base in the country.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2012, Martin Garrix has become synonymous with hits like Animals, In the Name Of Love, Summer Days and Scared to Be Lonely. Martin himself expressed his excitement about returning to India, stating, "India is one of my favourite countries to perform at, so I'm super excited to finally return and party with all my fans."