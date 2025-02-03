Arijit Singh's Gurugram Concert Was A Night To Remember. Bonus - Jonita Gandhi

On Sunday night, the buzzing city of Gurugram witnessed a performance that will be etched in the memories of music lovers for years to come. Arijit Singh graced the stage for an unforgettable concert that left the audience spellbound.

As the lights dimmed and the crowd's anticipation soared, Arijit kicked off the evening with a string of soul-stirring tracks. His powerful renditions of O Maahi, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, O Sajni, Muskurane ki Wajah, Bekhayali and Tum Hi Ho resonated deeply with the audience.

The crowd sang along to every word, captivated by the raw energy of Arijit's voice, which effortlessly flowed through the mellow tracks like Bulleya, Ilahi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

But it wasn't all slow ballads and emotional moments - Arijit also turned up the energy with some peppy tracks that had the crowd grooving to the beats.

Chaleya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Ghungroo had everyone up on their feet, with the entire arena moving in sync with the infectious rhythms. The performance of Ve Kamleya was another crowd favourite.

Other high-energy tracks like Dilli Waali Girlfriend and Kesariya kept the crowd on their toes, while What Jhumka and Ramta Jogi further amped up the festive atmosphere.

The night also had an emotional touch, especially when Arijit sang Swades, evoking a sense of patriotism that sent waves of pride through the audience.

A special treat for the audience was the appearance of Jonita Gandhi, who stole the show with her exceptional vocals. She performed a range of songs, including the soulful Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila and was met with roaring applause every time she took the mic.

Her renditions of What Jhumka, Deva Deva and other hits only added to the magic of the night.

The concert's production was nothing short of a visual spectacle. The massive stage design was a sight to behold, enhanced by confetti bursts, pyrotechnics, CO2 jets and other stunning effects.

One of the highlights of the night was when Arijit sang Channa Mereya just minutes before bidding the crowd goodbye. The crowd erupted in applause, some even wiping away tears, as the singer took them on a journey through its tender notes.

Fans in other cities need not worry, as Arijit's tour is far from over. The singer will be performing in Chandigarh on February 16, Mumbai on March 23 and Pune on March 16.

Tickets for upcoming performances are available on District by Zomato. The event was presented by HSBC and promoted by Insider.in, in collaboration with FeverLive and Hyperlink Brand Solutions.