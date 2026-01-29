'Arijit Singh Wanted To Assist Me In <i>Barfi</i>,' Says Director Anurag Basu After Singer's Playback Retirement

Arijit Singh shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Now, filmmaker Anurag Basu shared his thoughts on Arijit's decision, saying he was not surprised by the announcement.

What Anurag Basu Said

Anurag Basu worked with the renowned singer on films such as Metro In Dino and Barfi.

Talking about Arijit's decision to quit playback singing, the filmmaker told BBC Hindi, "I was not surprised at all."

He added, "The world was in shock after learning about Arijit Singh's decision, but I was not at all surprised or shocked. I have known him for a long time and feel he is very talented and wishes to do more apart from singing."

Anurag also spoke about Arijit previously expressing interest in filmmaking.

Anurag, who directed Barfi, said, "He asked me to make him an assistant in Barfi. He has an in-depth knowledge about filmmaking," said the filmmaker.

Arijit Singh's Announcement

On January 27, Arijit took to social media to announce his retirement from playback singing.



He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." See the post here:



Arijit Singh made the announcement just days after the release of Maatrubhumi, a song he sang with Shreya Ghoshal for Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan.



Also Read: Did Arijit Singh Retire From Playback Singing After Being 'Forced' To Sing In Border 2? Producer Bhushan Kumar Reacts