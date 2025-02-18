Crazy Viral: Arijit Singh Video Calls Father During His Chandigarh Concert. Watch

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Arijit Singh's Live In Concert. On Sunday (February 16), Bollywood's favourite playback singer took fans on a memorable musical ride in Chandigarh.

The show was equally memorable for Arijit Singh. Wondering why? Well, the singer's father video-called him mid-performance, making up for a heartwarming moment.

A video from the endearing event was shared by a fan page on Instagram. The clip opens to Arijit Singh singing the soulful track — Sajni —- from Laapataa Ladies. Suddenly, he bends to pick up his mobile phone. Without taking a pause, he waves at the screen.

Soon, Arijit turns the device toward the crowd to show his father. “My father is on the video call,” he says smilingly, prompting loud cheers from concert-goers. After the brief interaction, he signals a thumbs-up gesture before continuing with the performance.

The side note read, “Arijit Singh's Heartwarming Moment: Father Video Calls Him During Live Concert in Chandigarh.”

On Tuesday (February 18), Arijit Singh dropped snippets from his Chandigarh concert on Instagram. His sweet caption said, “Thank you, Chandigarh, for showing so much love at my concert as always! Can't wait to be back soon.”

Arijit Singh kickstarted the India leg of his concert in Bengaluru on November 30 last year. After delivering electrifying performances in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Gurugram and Chandigarh, he will be taking the stage next in Cuttack on March 2, followed by Pune (March 16), Mumbai (March 23), Indore (April 5) and finally wrapping up the musical fest in Chennai on April 27.

Earlier this month, the cutest video of Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran enjoying a scooter ride surfaced on the Internet. The duo was spotted at Arijit's hometown Jiaganj (Murshidabad) in West Bengal. FYI: Ed was in India as a part of his - = / x India tour. Read all about it here.