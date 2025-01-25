Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh Makes It To The List, Gets Padma Shri

The government announced the full list of Padma awardees for 2025. The highest civilian awards in the country, the Padma awards are presented in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. While the list includes many big names across various domains and fields, the name that got us excited is Arijit Singh.

Bollywood's favourite male playback singer, Arijit Singh started his Bollywood music career in 2011's Murder 2. After more than a decade of being the top male singer and with thousands of songs in his repertoire, the singer is all set to be conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

Arijit Singh has had an illustrious career in music. He first became famous when he participated in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 when he was just 18 years old. Even though he did not win the show, his skills and hold over music was loved by one and all.

Since his Bollywood debut, he has sung plenty of famous songs, across multiple languages. Some of his most famous Bollywood songs are Tum Hi Ho, Lutt Putt Gaya, Chaleya, O Sajni Re, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Kesariya, and many more.

The Padma awards are granted to people who have made remarkable contributions to different fields such as social work, public affairs, sports, education, civil services, art and culture and more.

This year, the Padma Awards have been bestowed on 137 individuals so far.

