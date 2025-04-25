Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert After Pahalgam Attack, Promises Ticket Refunds

The Pahalgam attack has cast a shadow of grief and shock all over the country. Many celebrities have expressed their condolences over the horrifying incident, which left 26 dead in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident also led to the cancellation of several promotional events and concerts, including one featuring singer Arijit Singh in Chennai.

The concert, set to be held on April 27, has now been cancelled. Musician Anirudh Ravichander has also paused sales of his Bengaluru event. The Jailer composer's concert is scheduled to take place in the city on June 1 this year.

Arijit Singh shared a note from the organisers on his Instagram Stories. The message stated that the show would not take place. It added that all ticket holders would be refunded. There was no update on whether the city would play host to Arijit Singh at a later date.

“IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding,” the note read.

Arijit Singh's Instagram Story

Earlier, Anirudh Ravichander had stated that the ticket sales for the HUKUM World Tour's Bengaluru show had been postponed. The tickets were set to go on sale April 24. The composer said that the new date for the same would be announced later.

“The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families. Silence and solidarity,” the caption of Anirudh's post read.

The tragedy at Pahalgam has led to an outpouring of grief from Bollywood actors as well. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt were among the celebrities who expressed their shock and sadness at the Pahalgam terror attack.

The incident took place on April 22 at the Baisaran meadow, which is a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The April 22 attack has been called one of the deadliest in the region.