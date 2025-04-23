Shah Rukh, Salman Khan React To Pahalgam Terror Attack: "<i>Ek Bhi</i> Innocent <i>Ko Marna</i>..."

Hours after the Kashmir valley turned red as terrorists shot 26 civilians dead, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a message on his X handle. Standing by the families who lost their loved ones, Shah Rukh Khan urged his countrymen to stand united in the hours of need.

He wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act."

Salman Khan also expressed his anger on X. He wrote, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families . Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing one innocent person is equals to killing an entire nation)."

Priyanka Chopra also wrote a powerful message on her Instagram, condemning the act of terror.

She wrote, "What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. This is not a tragedy we can move past from.

"So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.

"I'm so deeply anguished by this," Priyanka added.

Stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif also expressed their anguish and demanded justice for the families who lost their loved ones.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir around 3 PM on Tuesday. An Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau personnel were also killed in the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

A massive manhunt has been launched. Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the area. Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured from the inaccessible meadow. Locals helped in transporting the wounded on ponies down the rugged terrain to Pahalgam.