Are Rhea Chakraborty And Nikhil Kamath Dating? Viral Photo From Cafe Sparks Buzz Again

Social media is abuzz after a casual photograph taken at a cafe appears to show Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty together. The image, shared by X user Tanisha Sheth, has sparked speculation about the duo, who have been linked in the past.

What's Happening

Tanisha Sheth, while capturing her meal at Subko, unintentionally included Nikhil Kamath in the background of her photo. Sharing the pictures on X, she wrote, "pizza by subko (annoying that that podcast guy came into my tiramisu shot)."

In one of the shots, Kamath is seen seated with a group of friends. Social media users quickly pointed out that one of the people sitting next to him appeared to be Rhea Chakraborty, though her face was partially obscured by a phone.

"I see this woman Rhea as well. Plus the Zepto Guy too. What's cooking?" one X user wrote. Another asked, "Is that his celebrity girlfriend?"

Speculation also arose about the identities of the other people in the group. While some thought Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was present, Tanisha clarified, "No that's his brother," referring to Nithin Kamath. Another observer guessed that Zepto's Aadit Palicha could be the fourth person, though the individual's face was turned away from the camera.

pizza by subko (annoying that that podcast guy came into my tiramisu shot) pic.twitter.com/QxTMwQwJWc — tanisha (@tssheth) September 2, 2025

Background

This is not the first time Nikhil Kamath and Rhea Chakraborty have been spotted together. Last year, the actress was seen riding pillion on Kamath's bike in Mumbai. A few months later, fans noticed that the two appeared to celebrate Christmas together in Goa, following Rhea's Instagram posts showing beachside pictures.

Both Nikhil and Nithin Kamath are based in Bengaluru, though the location of the recent photograph remains unclear. Fans are now eagerly examining the image to see if the rumoured couple has been captured in another public outing.

