Decoded: The Trend Of Bollywood Re-Releases - Nostalgia Or Filler?

The re-release of Bollywood films in theatres has emerged as a new trend in recent months. Previously, the re-releases were limited to timeless masterpieces, but now even the movies from the 2010s have been re-debuting in theatres while they are accessible on various OTT platforms. Most recent examples of these re-releases such as Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur and Tumbbad have performed well at the box office. Although fans are obviously thrilled to see their old favourites making a comeback, it begs the interesting question of whether the trend is a result of nostalgia or an alternative to the ongoing lull in the theatres.

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had two successful re-releases in theatres Laila Majnu and Rockstar. He said that re-releases are working in the favour of cinema. He told Mashable India, “The way to look at it is that cinema is permanent and it can be enjoyed at the screen it was made for, at any point of time. To kill them early to pave the way for new releases is a negative way to look at it. Re-releases working is a victory for cinema.”

Producer Guneet Monga added that re-releases have a different market altogether. They are not hindering the box office collections of new films and are watched by the fans inspired by nostalgia. She said, “It's only going to be fans and not new audiences coming in and discovering it. I really don't think they are taking away anything from the new releases. In today's time, it's a choice to come to theaters. And re-releases are definitely not close to the scale of a new release.”

Meanwhile, producer-director Sanjay Gupta stated that theatres are in “desperate times” as they don't have enough material to sustain the audience, which is resulting in the re-releases of older popular films. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sanjay Gupta said, “I don't think even the re-release of films makes a huge difference. The numbers are really negligible and a lot of time has passed. We are in desperate times now because the theatres have no material. They are trying everything, even the exhibitors are trying everything.”

Film trade expert and producer Girish Johar believes it is a bit of both. While audiences are nostalgic about the re-releases, theatres are treating it as a medium to make money. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Girish said, “One reason is that there are no new releases. Secondly, the audiences find resonance with these releases because they have already seen them, and the traction and connection are faster. Moreover, cinemas get films easily available from the distributors. Lastly, the audience is not finding the current wave of content lucrative enough to come to theatres. It all depends on demand and supply. If theatres think that the classics can still draw the audience, then why not?.”

Re-releasing old films seems to be an attempt to relive some of the most beloved storylines at a time when most new ventures are struggling to find an audience. The compelling narratives, strong scripts and overall sense of nostalgia seem to be driving this deluge of re-releases.





