<i>Bigg Boss 16</i> Fame Archana Gautam's Cafe Robbed In Mumbai, Actor Shares CCTV Footage

A thief allegedly made off with the entire cash counter from Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros, in the early hours of Tuesday. The Bigg Boss 16 fame actor and reality show star has now shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media and said she has filed an FIR.

Archana, who started the cafe in October 2025, posted a video from the premises showing a person entering the cafe and taking away the cash counter. She also appealed to the Mumbai Police to identify the person and take action.

Sharing the footage on Instagram, Archana said, “This man comes to my cafe and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don't understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafes in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my cafe and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”

Archana also spoke about how much effort and money she had put into setting up the cafe. In her caption, she wrote, “Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business. I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter.”

The actor later shared that she had approached the police over the incident. “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you.”

Archana's friends from the industry also reacted to her post. Riddhima Pandit commented, “Oh no I really hope he gets caught.” Bigg Boss fame Bebika Dhurve wrote, “God bless you, dear. May this never happen to any business owner. Don't worry, the Mumbai Police will catch him soon.”

Archana became widely known after appearing on Bigg Boss 16. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Celebrity MasterChef. She has also acted in films such as Great Grand Masti and Haseena Parkar.

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