'Anything For My Fans': Anushka Sharma's ROFL Comment On Virat Kohli's Selfie

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Highlights Virat Kohli posted a selfie with Anushka Sharma

He added a heart emoji in the caption

The couple got married in 2017

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, why so cute? On Tuesday, the cricketer shared a happy selfie with Anushka on her Instagram profile. He simply added a heart emoji. The actress reacted to her husband's post with an ROFL comment. The actress jokingly wrote: "Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans." Anushka Sharma is currently prepping for the film Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok. Last year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.

Earlier this month, Anushka wrote in a statement that she will step away from producing films, stating that she wises to dedicate her time to her "first love, acting."