Anushka Shetty Welcomes New Year With This Bhaagamathie Poster

"Bhaagamathie wishes you a Happy New Year 2018," the makers tweeted

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 01, 2018 21:38 IST
137 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anushka Shetty Welcomes New Year With This Bhaagamathie Poster

Here's the new poster of Bhaagamathie (courtesy UV_Creations)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka Shetty plays the protagonist in Bhaagamathie
  2. The movie is said to be a "modern day thriller"
  3. The film is expected to hit screens sometime this year
It was a great start to the New Years for fans of Anushka Shetty. The South actress treated her fans to a brand new poster of Bhaagamathie - her new movie - on the first day of 2018. Production house UV Creations, who co-produces the film, tweeted the new Bhaagamathie poster featuring the 36-year-old actress and said: "#Bhaagamathie wishes you a Happy New Year 2018. She Will See You Soon!" The actress has reportedly lost some 18 kilos to play the protagonist in the movie. Unlike the first poster, which featured a blood-stained version of Anushka, the new poster stars the actress in a toned down persona while the background features a dilapidated royal setting.

See the new Bhaagamathie poster here:
 

Bhaagamathie is said to be a supernatural thriller and has already garnered a lot of interest after the first look was released last year - the first look featured an injured Anushka Shetty with a blood stained axe, unkempt hair and a rather cold expression on her face. The first look arrived on the actress' birthday eve. "She is coming! Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring Anushka," is how the arrival of Bhaagamathie was announced.
 

Bhaagamathie began shooting in June last year and the cast of the film also reportedly includes Tabu. Directed by G Ashok, the trilingual film will release in Telugu,Tamil and Malayalam. In Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty also co-stars with names like Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Aadhi Pinisetty.

Described as a "modern day thriller", Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie is expected to hit screens sometime this year.
 

Trending

anushka shettyBhaagamathie

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals