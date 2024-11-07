Anushka Shetty's Birthday Gift To Fans: Malayalam Debut Announcement In <i>Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer</i>

First, let us all wish Anushka Shetty a very happy birthday. The actress turns 43 today. On this special occasion, Anushka has announced her Malayalam debut in Rojin Thomas' Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer. The film features Jayasurya in the lead role. The makers shared Anushka's character teaser on Instagram. It opens with intriguing visuals of warps and wefts of thread attached to a weaving machine. A few seconds later, we get a glimpse of Anushka's character. She plays Nila, a weaver in the film. The note attached to the teaser read, “Wishing a magical birthday to our dear Anushka Shetty! We are excited to reveal her captivating character in ‘KATHANAR - The Wild Sorcerer,' which marks her grand entry into Malayalam cinema. Magic awaits!”

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies. In addition to Anushka Shetty and Jayasurya, the film will also feature Prabhu deva and Vineeth in prominent roles.

Talking about Anushka Shetty's other work projects, the actress will also be a part of Krish Jagarlamudi's Ghaati. On her birthday, the makers shared her first look poster from the film on X (formerly Twitter). It showed Anushka smoking a pipe with intense expressions on her face. The poster also has the tagline, “Victim, criminal, legend.” The caption read, “The Queen will now rule the GHAATI. Wishing 'The Queen' Anushka Shetty a very Happy Birthday. Ghaati Glimpse Video today at 4.05 PM. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty.”

Ghaati marks Anushka Shetty's second collaboration with director Krish Jagarlamudi after the success of the 2010 film Vedam. The movie is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Jagarlamudi under the banner of UV Creations.

Happy birthday, Anushka Shetty!