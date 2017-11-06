Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie First Look Is Interesting But 'Scary,' Says Twitter

Highlights
- Bhaagamathie is a supernatural thriller
- Anushka's first look is rather 'scary,' says Twitter
- Bhaagamathie is expected to release sometime next year
The Bhaagamathie poster is intense indeed. Hyped to be an intriguing supernatural thriller, Bhaagamathie's first look features a bloody Anushka Shetty with a blood stained axe, unkempt hair and a stone cold expression on her face. The actress has reportedly lost some 18 kilos to play the protagonist in the movie.
Here's Bhaagamathie first look featuring Anushka:
She is coming!— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) November 6, 2017
Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring #Anushka#Bhaagamathie#HBDAnushkaShettypic.twitter.com/mlL94ohN4m
From Baahubali to this one, it appears Anushka has kept her fans interested throughout: "I was so excited to see Anushka in Baahubali 2 and now I'm more excited to see her in #BHAAGAMATHIE," said a fan. See Twitter's reaction here:
WOW ! #AnushkaShetty you looking incredible good as#Bhaagamathie— Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) November 6, 2017
Loved #BhaagamathieFirstLook#HBDAnushkaShettypic.twitter.com/DZ5GnCIawg
Loved #Baagamathie First Look! Fills Me With Complete Curiosity & Excitement At The Same Time!! #Bhaagamathie— AGAM BHASIN (@AgamBhasin) November 6, 2017
Here's the First Look of Anushka Shetty 's #Bhaagamathie.— Praveen Vaish (@Praveen08204926) November 6, 2017
She is looking so dangerous.#AnushkaShetty#HBDAnushkaShetty#BhaagamathieFLpic.twitter.com/WrMEnX3Z31
First look of #Bhaagamathie. Ferocious, scary visual ft. Anushka. Music by @MusicThaman, a @StudioGreen2 product. #BhaagamathieFirstLookpic.twitter.com/TDbdtVuKoJ— Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) November 6, 2017
Bhaagamathie went on floors in June this year and is also reported to have cast Tabu. The trilingual thriller is being directed by G Ashok, who has also written the script of the movie. The cast of Bhaagamathie also includes names like Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, and Aadhi Pinisetty.
Described as a "modern day thriller", Bhaagamathie is expected to release next year in Telugu ,Tamil and Malayalam.