Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie First Look Is Interesting But 'Scary,' Says Twitter

Highlights Bhaagamathie is a supernatural thriller Anushka's first look is rather 'scary,' says Twitter Bhaagamathie is expected to release sometime next year

Loved #Baagamathie First Look! Fills Me With Complete Curiosity & Excitement At The Same Time!! #Bhaagamathie — AGAM BHASIN (@AgamBhasin) November 6, 2017

On the eve of Anushka Shetty's birthday, there's a brilliant gift for the fans of thestar. The first look from Anushka Shetty's next moviewas dropped and Twitter could not handle it. Production house UV Creations, who co-produces the movie, shared the first poster featuring Anushka and wrote: "She is coming! Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring Anushka." Soon after the poster arrived, Anushka Shetty became one of Twitter's top trends with netizens reviewing herfirst look. "WOW ! Anushka Shetty you looking incredible good as Bhaagamathie. Loved Bhaagamathie First Look, HBD AnushkaShetty," read a tweet while another added: "seems likes a different concept, intense movie."Theposter is intense indeed. Hyped to be an intriguing supernatural thriller,'s first look features a bloody Anushka Shetty with a blood stained axe, unkempt hair and a stone cold expression on her face. The actress has reportedly lost some 18 kilos to play the protagonist in the movie.Here'sfirst look featuring Anushka: From Baahubali to this one, it appears Anushka has kept her fans interested throughout: "I was so excited to see Anushka in Baahubali 2 and now I'm more excited to see her in #BHAAGAMATHIE," said a fan. See Twitter's reaction here:went on floors in June this year and is also reported to have cast Tabu. The trilingual thriller is being directed by G Ashok, who has also written the script of the movie. The cast ofalso includes names like Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, and Aadhi Pinisetty.Described as a "modern day thriller",is expected to release next year in Telugu ,Tamil and Malayalam.