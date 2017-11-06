Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie First Look Is Interesting But 'Scary,' Says Twitter

The first look from Anushka Shetty's next movie Bhaagamathie was dropped on Monday and Twitter could not handle it

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 06, 2017 21:31 IST
Anushka Shetty on the first look poster of Bhaagamathie (courtesy UV_Creations)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bhaagamathie is a supernatural thriller
  2. Anushka's first look is rather 'scary,' says Twitter
  3. Bhaagamathie is expected to release sometime next year
On the eve of Anushka Shetty's birthday, there's a brilliant gift for the fans of the Baahubali star. The first look from Anushka Shetty's next movie Bhaagamathie was dropped and Twitter could not handle it. Production house UV Creations, who co-produces the movie, shared the first poster featuring Anushka and wrote: "She is coming! Presenting #BhaagamathieFL starring Anushka." Soon after the poster arrived, Anushka Shetty became one of Twitter's top trends with netizens reviewing her Bhaagamathie first look. "WOW ! Anushka Shetty you looking incredible good as Bhaagamathie. Loved Bhaagamathie First Look, HBD AnushkaShetty," read a tweet while another added: "seems likes a different concept, intense movie."

The Bhaagamathie poster is intense indeed. Hyped to be an intriguing supernatural thriller, Bhaagamathie's first look features a bloody Anushka Shetty with a blood stained axe, unkempt hair and a stone cold expression on her face. The actress has reportedly lost some 18 kilos to play the protagonist in the movie.

Here's Bhaagamathie first look featuring Anushka:
 

From Baahubali to this one, it appears Anushka has kept her fans interested throughout: "I was so excited to see Anushka in Baahubali 2 and now I'm more excited to see her in #BHAAGAMATHIE," said a fan. See Twitter's reaction here:
 
 
 
 

Bhaagamathie went on floors in June this year and is also reported to have cast Tabu. The trilingual thriller is being directed by G Ashok, who has also written the script of the movie. The cast of Bhaagamathie also includes names like Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, and Aadhi Pinisetty.

Described as a "modern day thriller", Bhaagamathie is expected to release next year in Telugu ,Tamil and Malayalam.
 

