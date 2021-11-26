Anushka Sharma's Sun-Kissed Pictures Delight Fans, But Virat Kohli's Comment Steals The Show

Anushka Sharma shared this image (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma posted pictures on Instagram

Virat Kohli commented on Anushka Sharma's post

"Forgot the lyrics to this song", wrote Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has garnered a lot of media attention recently. From her Instagram exchange with Virat Kohli to her own swimsuit photos, the Pari star is consistently winning the internet. The beautiful actress shared a sun-kissed post where she was seen posing in a black dress and enjoying the weekend blues. She took inspiration from Bob Marley's 'Sun Is Shining' song and wrote: "The sun was shining, the weather was perfect, and I just had to post some .... Forgot the lyrics to this song." Seeing the images, the Indian captain, Virat Kohli commented heart emoticons on her post.

Check Anushka Sharma's post here:

As soon as Anushka shared the photos, the comments of her fans began to pour in. She previously set the internet on fire with gorgeous photos in a neon green swimsuit.

Check the post here:

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in a closed ceremony in 2017 and gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. As for her acting, she has not yet announced a project. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, is also backing new content. The film list includes Sakshi Tanwar's Mai and Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri's Qala.