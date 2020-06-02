Anushka Sharma Lights Up Instagram With Sun-Kissed Pic And A Glimpse Of Her Home

Anushka Sharma shared this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka shared a sun-kissed photo on Instagram

"By now I know all the sunlight spots," she wrote

Anushka can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the pic

Hello there, Anushka Sharma! The actress Instagrammed a sun-kissed selfie on Tuesday and it's adorable. In the caption of her post, Anushka wrote that she's identified all the sun-lit corners of her Mumbai residence and her latest Instagram entry is a photo from one such spot with ample sunlight. "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home," she captioned her photo, in which she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. We also got a glimpse of the quirky interiors of Anushka's home - particularly a colourful wall, studded with photo-frames. Can you relate to Anushka's post? We totally can.

Here's Anushka Sharma getting her daily dose of vitamin D.

There are several glimpses of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli's Mumbai residence on Instagram. During the lockdown, Anushka and Virat filled up their feed with snippets of things they have been doing to keep each other entertained during their home quarantine. Virat even posed as a dinosaur once while Anushka pretended to be an annoying fan of her cricketer husband just in case he was "missing being on the field."

Anushka Sharma recently produced the Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, which opened to much critical acclaim. In a statement, she had said: "I'm overwhelmed with the love and adulation that audiences and critics have showered on our labour of love Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is because of its content. In today's day and age, superlative content is truly the most important yardstick and Karnesh and I, at Clean Slate Films, have always looked to give audiences something that they might have never seen before." Anushka was last seen in 2018 movie Zero.