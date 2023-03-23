Anushka Sharma Left This Comment On Qala Star Triptii Dimri's Post

Triptii Dimri Shared this image on Instagram. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Hey folks, Triptii Dimri is here to kill. And guess what? Anushka Sharma totally agrees. In her latest Instagram entry on Thursday, Triptii Dimri treated her social media fans with a couple of pictures of herself from what it seems like, inside a pool. Sharing the images of herself, the Qala actress captioned it, "Too cool for this summer". The post was a hit as soon as it was posted and completely set the social media ablaze. Social media fans flooded the actor's comment section with praises. Joining the bandwagon was also her rumoured boyfriend Karnesh Sharma's sister and actor Anushka Sharma. Commenting on the picture, she wrote, "Stunner".

Take a look at the post here:

Triptii Dimri, who celebrated her 29th birthday last month, received a special birthday wish from Anushka Sharma. The Pari star posted a stunning photo of the actress on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday, Triptii. Wishing you love and light always.”

Anushka Sharma has worked with Triptii Dimri on Bulbbul which was backed by her production house Clean Slate Filmz.

See Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Triptii Dimri here:

On the special occasion, rumoured boyfriend and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma, also left a heartfelt message for the actress. Karnesh dropped an adorable post featuring a collage of six pictures and wrote a birthday note that read, "Happy birthday Triptii Dimri Pictures don't do justice to torture behind them. May you continue it forever." The first photo shows Triptii on the bike with Karnesh. In another photo, Triptii is pulling his cheek, while the other photos show them posing together on various occasions. The post was reshared by Triptii Dimri on her Instagram stories and replied, "Wellll...I haven't even started yet."

Take a look here:

Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Triptii Dimri made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2017 film Poster Boys. However, she earned accolades with Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul. She will be seen next in Anand Tiwari's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.